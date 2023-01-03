Telangana committed to development of temples: Speaker

Visiting the Hanuman temple in Kondagattu along with his family members, the Speaker performed special pujas after having darshan on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Tue - 3 January 23

Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy performing pujas in Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy Temple on Tuesday.

Jagtial: Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said the State government was committed to the development of temples in the State.

Visiting the Hanuman temple in Kondagattu along with his family members, the Speaker performed special pujas after having darshan on Tuesday.

Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was giving top priority for development of temples, the Speaker said Chandrashekhar Rao had developed the Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and had announced Rs.100 crore for the development of the Kondagattu temple as well.

Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar, TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar and others were present.