Telangana: Congress announces second list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls

AICC announced candidates for five Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana, taking the tally of candidates declared to nine

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 March 2024, 09:47 PM

Hyderabad: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Thursday evening announced candidates for five Lok Sabha constituencies in the State, taking the tally of candidates declared to nine.

Among the five candidates announced include Gaddam Vamshi Krishna from Peddapalle, Sunitha Mahender Reddy from Malkajgiri, Panama Nagender from Secunderabad, Mallu Ravi from Nagarkurnool and Gaddam Ranjith Reddy from Chevella.

Of the five candidates announced, three candidates, including Sunitha Mahender Reddy, Danam Nagender and Ranjith Reddy had joined the Congress recently Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

There was a stiff competition between Mallu Ravi and former MLA Sampath for Nagarkurnool constituency ticket. However, the Congress party high command has decided Mallu Ravi’s candidature from the constituency. Similarly, the party had earlier announced Sunitha Mahender Reddy’s candidature from Chevella in the first list but in a last minute change, her candidature was kept on hold.

There are 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State and the Congress party has announced nine candidates so far. It is yet to announce candidates for Khammam, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Adilabad, Warangal, Bhongir, Medak and Hyderabad.