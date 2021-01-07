Telangana: Congress MLA threatens to hold ‘deeksha’ with one lakh people

MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy demanded that the govt should waive agriculture loans up to Rs 1 lakh and extend financial assistance to farmers who suffered losses due to unseasonal rains

By | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy threatened to organise a ‘deeksha’ on January 30 with over one lakh people at Ambedkar Stadium in Sangareddy if the government failed to resolve the problems being faced by people.

At a press conference here on Wednesday, he demanded that the government waive agriculture loans up to Rs 1 lakh and extend financial assistance to farmers who suffered losses due to unseasonal rains this time apart from giving loans to self-help groups without any interest and paying unemployment honorarium to jobless youth.

He asked the government to introduce separate schemes for BCs, ST/SCs and minorities and provide financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to each family that was continuing with traditional occupations, for constructing the house.

Effective implementation of Arogyasri health scheme and SC,ST Sub Plan, the appointment of Vice-Chancellors to universities across the State and providing minimum support price to farmers are some of the demands that the government should fulfill before January 30, he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .