Telangana Congress to conduct four public meetings from August 15 to September 15

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:17 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

Hyderabad: The State Congress has decided to conduct four public meetings from August 15 to September 15 under Zaheerabad, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda parliamentary constituency limits.

Different senior leaders from AICC would be participating in these public meetings. These plans were finalized after the TPCC Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting with AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal at Gandhi Bhavan here on Saturday. TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, AICC Telangana incharge Manik Rao Thackare and other senior leaders participated in the meeting.

Briefing media persons after the meeting, PAC Convener Mohd Shabbir Ali said the AICC had issued specific instructions on the strategies to be adopted by the party in Telangana to come to power. Accordingly, it was decided to stay in the thandas on the Tribal Day. The State Congress was directed to adopt the election campaign model followed in Karnataka, he said, adding that charge sheets would be filed on land scams in the State.