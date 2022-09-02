Telangana: Counselling for promotion of lecturers to Asst Professors of Nursing on Sep 9

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:03 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

A total of 33 lecturers of Nursing from Government Nursing Colleges in Hyderabad, Hanamkonda, Warangal and Siricilla are eligible at attend counselling for promotion to Assistant Professor of Nursing A total of 33 lecturers of Nursing from Government Nursing Colleges in Hyderabad, Hanamkonda, Warangal and Siricilla are eligible at attend counselling for promotion to Assistant Professor of Nursing

Hyderabad: The counselling for promoting Lecturers of Nursing to the posts of Assistant Professors of Nursing and grade II Nursing Superintendents to grade I Nursing Superintendents will be conducted from 1 pm on September 9, Director of Medical Education (DME), Dr K Ramesh Reddy in a notification on Friday said.

A total of 33 lecturers of Nursing from Government Nursing Colleges in Hyderabad, Hanamkonda, Warangal and Siricilla are eligible at attend counselling for promotion to Assistant Professor of Nursing. A total of three grade-II Nursing Superintendents from Government Hospitals in Warangal and Hanamkonda are eligible to attend the counselling for promotion to grade-I Nursing Superintendent, the notification said.