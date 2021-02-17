Telangana CS seeks health action plan

He also directed officials to analyse the survey findings and come up with a strategy for improving the performance.

By | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday directed health officials to prepare a concrete action plan to make Telangana a role model in the health sector in the country.

Addressing a review meeting to discuss the efforts to improve the State’s performance in various parameters as per National Family Health Survey-5, the Chief Secretary directed the officials to focus on antenatal checkups of mothers, anaemia control, awareness on breastfeeding within one hour of birth and improvement of nutritional standards among children and mothers in the State. He also directed them to analyse the survey findings and come up with a strategy for improving the performance.

In another meeting with senior officers of Police, General Administration, and Labour and External Affairs (GOI) on problems faced by Telangana NRIs across the world, particularly the Gulf countries, Somesh Kumar directed the officials to come up with suggestions to resolve them. The suggestions would be submitted to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and NRI Affairs Minister KT Rama Rao so that an appropriate policy and procedures can be developed.

The Chief Secretary reiterated that the Chief Minister was committed to the welfare of Telangana NRIs.

Somesh Kumar, Chief Advisor to Government Dr Rajiv Sharma and Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister S Narsing Rao had earlier visited Kerala to study various schemes and policies there for the welfare of Kerala NRIs.