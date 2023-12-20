Telangana Cyber Security Bureau warns of New Year scams

Beware of scams using enticing messages like "Congratulations, you've won a car in a lucky draw" or "Special gift for you!" If you receive calls or messages claiming you've won prizes, exercise caution as these fraudsters often impersonate reputable companies or organizations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:32 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

Hyderabad: As the New Year approaches, the Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau has raised alarms about a surge in fraudulent activities targeting unsuspecting individuals with promises of lucrative rewards through phony lucky draw schemes.

The scam operates by luring victims with messages such as “You have won a new car in a lucky draw” or “A gift for you!” Beware if you receive a call or message saying that you’ve won a prize, as fraudsters behind these schemes often pose as representatives of well-known companies or organizations.

The modus operandi typically involves the fraudster convincing the victim of their alleged win and then coercing them into sharing sensitive information, such as bank card details or other personal data. This manipulation can result in financial losses for the individuals who fall prey to these scams.

The Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau highlighted the importance of staying vigilant and exercising caution when receiving unexpected prize notifications or offers that seem too good to be true.

“This festive season, cyber fraudsters are making full use of the opportunities to dupe users with lucky draw scams. If you get a call to claim the gift, the fraudster will ask you for your bank card details and you may end up losing money. Beware of these scams,” alerts Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau.

Furthermore, the Bureau advised individuals to report a case of cyber crime and file a complaint at cybercrime.gov.in or dial 1930.