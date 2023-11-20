Hyderabad: ASCI, eSF hold Cyber Security Summit to enhance awareness

On the occasion, a Cyber Theme Park (CTMP)– An Experience Centre, designed to provide a hands-on and immersive learning experience in cybersecurity was also launched

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:05 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Hyderabad: The Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) in collaboration with eSF Labs, the city-based cyber security and digital forensics organisaton, held a Cyber Security Summit focusing on enhancing cyber security awareness and preparedness, at its Bella Vista ASCI campus on Hyderabad.

On the occasion, a Cyber Theme Park (CTMP)– An Experience Centre, designed to provide a hands-on and immersive learning experience in cybersecurity was also launched. The attendees in the cyber security conference had the opportunity to engage with cutting-edge technologies, simulated cyber threat scenarios, and interactive exhibits, offering a unique and practical understanding of cybersecurity measures, a press release said.

The summit brought together distinguished personalities across the industries, leading experts, thought leaders, and cybersecurity enthusiasts to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and innovations in the ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity. Attendees witnessed insightful panel discussions, keynote presentations, and interactive sessions that delve into critical issues such as threat intelligence, data protection, and emerging technologies.

Chairman of CoG, ASCI and Former union Home Secretary, GoI, K. Padmanabhaiah IAS (Retd.), Dr. Nirmalya Bagchi, Director General (I/c), ASCI, Dr P R Madhusoodanan, Director, Centre for Economics and Finance, ASCI, Anil Anisetti, Founder and Chairman, ESF Labs Limited and other distinguished personalities were present.