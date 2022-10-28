Telangana: Debts drive youngster to end life in Mancherial

Mancherial: A 28-year old ended his life by hanging as he was depressed over alleged mounting debts at Shamsheer nagar in Bellampalli on Friday.
Bellampalli SI Santosh said Pulla Dinakar (28), a daily wage earner hanged himself due to financial problems. He had borrowed loans to jointly set up an eatery with his friends. But, incurred losses. He then bought a trolley to make a living.
He suffered losses in this endeavor too. He had loans about Rs 1 lakh and was depressed over the debts, his wife Spandana alleged. Based on a complaint received from Spandana, a case was registered.