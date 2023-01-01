Telangana: DEECET 2022 second phase counselling schedule announced

Certificate verification for candidates who did not take part in the phase-I is on January 3.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Sun - 1 January 23

Certificate verification for candidates who did not take part in the phase-I is on January 3.

Hyderabad: The School Education department has released the Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test (DEECET) 2022 second phase counselling schedule for admissions into two-year diploma in elementary education and diploma in pre-school education for the academic batch 2022-23.

Certificate verification for candidates who did not take part in the phase-I is on January 3. Candidates who took part in the first phase and fresh students can exercise web options between January 5 and 7 and seats will be allotted on January 13. Candidates should report at allotted colleges between January 17 and 19.

More details at http://deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in/.