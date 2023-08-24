Telangana seeks KRMB meet to decide on drinking water needs

Engineer in Chief (General) Irrigation Department, C Muralidhar wanted KRMB to assess the drinking water needs by taking into consideration the water availability in the Krishna basin projects

Hyderabad: Engineer in Chief (General) Irrigation Department, C Muralidhar on Thursday met the member secretary of the KRMB and urged him to convene a meeting of the three-member committee of the Board.

He insisted that the meeting should have the drinking water needs as the sole agenda and wanted the Board to assess the drinking water needs by taking into consideration the water availability in the Krishna basin projects and water availed already by both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana before issuing fresh release orders.

In an official release issued here, he clarified that no meeting of the three member committee of the KRMB took place on August 21. The member secretary of the river board had discussions only with the Engineer in Chief of Andhra Pradesh on the drinking water needs of the State. No such discussions were held with Telangana officials, he said, adding that the decision taken by the KRMB should be based on the concurrence of both States.