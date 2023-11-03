Telangana: Discontent simmers in Telangana BJP over ticket distribution to new entrants

The granting of candidacies to these new members has reportedly unsettled the party’s veteran cadre, sparking considerations of defection among some.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:09 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

The granting of candidacies to these new members has reportedly unsettled the party’s veteran cadre, sparking considerations of defection among some.

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) approach to ticket allocation for the forthcoming Telangana Assembly elections has led to pronounced dissatisfaction within its ranks. Long-standing members and party stalwarts have voiced their discontent following the preference shown to recent inductees over seasoned party loyalists.

The granting of candidacies to these new members has reportedly unsettled the party’s veteran cadre, sparking considerations of defection among some. The growing sense of disillusionment among the grassroots workers is palpable, as they witness the sidelining of their seasoned leaders in favor of the newcomers.

A notable exit from the party includes senior leader Pallapu Govardhan, who, discontent with being passed over for a ticket from Khairatabad, resigned on Thursday to join the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

The sentiment of neglect is echoed by Bandaru Vijayalakshmi, daughter of Haryana Governor and ex-Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya. She expressed her discontent after being overlooked for a Musheerabad ticket, which instead was assigned to a confidante of K Laxman, a Rajya Sabha member and Central Election Committee (CEC) member of the BJP. It is understood that Laxman advocated for his protégé Poosa Raju despite Dattatreya’s appeals for his daughter’s nomination.

Similarly, former MLA Jayasudha faced disappointment as the Secunderabad candidacy went to Mekala Sarangapani, another party senior. Banda Karthika Reddy, an ex-Hyderabad mayor, has reportedly considered returning to the Congress after being denied the Amberpet seat.

Adding to the internal strife, Konda Visveshwar Reddy, a former MP, has threatened to resign if the party concedes the Serilingampally and Tandur seats to the Jana Sena party. Local BJP leaders in Kukatpally have also cautioned of intra-party opposition if the seat is allotted to Jana Sena, vowing to undermine the candidate’s campaign.

A struggle for supremacy has also emerged in Karimnagar between MP Bandi Sanjay and BJP election management committee chairman Eatala Rajender, particularly over the Husnabad and Vemulawada constituencies. The contest for nominations has seen Sanjay and Rajender each pushing for their respective supporters.

The cause of friction between the two popoular leaders are two seats – Husnabad and Vemulawada. While Eatala wants his follower Janapareddy Surender Reddy be given the Husnabad ticket, Bandi is insisting on giving the seat to his follower Bomma Sriram Chakravarthy. Similarly, in case Vemulawada, Sanjay is supporting candidature of Vikas Raj, son former Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao, whereas Rajendar was pressing for former Karimnagar Zilla Parishad Chairman Tula Uma.

The unfolding situation indicates a deepening rift within the state’s BJP faction, as party leaders and members express their frustration over the perceived prioritization of defectors. There is a growing concern among the senior ranks that the decision to favor new entrants might backfire, negatively impacting the BJP’s performance in the upcoming elections, as internal dissent and potential sabotage loom over the official candidates.

As it stands, the BJP has disclosed its candidates for 88 constituencies, with decisions on the remaining 31 seats, which include the seats allocated to the Jana Sena alliance, yet to be made.