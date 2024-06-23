Telangana districts’ June 23rd developments: Brief reports

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 June 2024, 10:30 AM

Newborn body found in sewer in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: The body of a newborn girl was on Saturday evening found thrown in a sewer near Zilla Parishad office in the district headquarter.

According to reports, a passerby noticed the body and informed the police. The police shifted the body to the government hospital for postmortem. The preliminary investigation reveals that the infant might have been thrown in the sewer on Friday night. The police have registered a case and the investigation is underway.

Recently, a newborn’s body was found in a dumping yard near Mahabubabad railway station. Such incidents have become frequent in the State since the last few months.