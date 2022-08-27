Telangana: DOST second phase seats allotted

Hyderabad: The seats allotment for candidates who took part in the second-phase of Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2022 admission counselling was released by Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and Commissionerate of Collegiate Education here on Saturday.

A total of 48,796 candidates were allotted seats in different degree courses offered by the colleges in the State. Of the total, 34,678 candidates got seat allotment against first priority and 14,118 against second priority. As many as 3,809 candidates could not get seat allotment as they exercised a limited number of web options.

Candidates who secured a seat have been instructed to reserve their seat by self-reporting online by paying Rs.500 or Rs.1,000 in the DOST login. Students who are allotted to the government degree/university colleges and eligible for fee reimbursement need not pay any amount to reserve the allotted seat, while online self-reporting.

If the candidate fails to reserve the seat through online self-reporting, then he/she will forgo the seat and registration on the DOST automatically stands cancelled. The registration for third phase of admission and web options will begin from August 29 and it will go on till September 12.