Telangana: Driver, minor held for smuggling ganja in Mancherial

Ramagundam Task Force police said that Marne Anil, a 21-year old driver from Mandamarri and a minor were detained while carrying the contraband substance in their bag, following a tip. The duo told cops that they were targeting students and were committing the office to make a fast buck. The two were handed over to Bellampalli I town police for further action.