Telangana: Driver, minor held for smuggling ganja in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:39 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Representational Image

Mancherial: A youngster and a minor were arrested for smuggling banned ganja in Bellampalli on Tuesday. A total of 330 grams of ganja was seized from them.

Ramagundam Task Force police said that Marne Anil, a 21-year old driver from Mandamarri and a minor were detained while carrying the contraband substance in their bag, following a tip. The duo told cops that they were targeting students and were committing the office to make a fast buck. The two were handed over to Bellampalli I town police for further action.

