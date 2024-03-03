Telangana: DSC registrations to begin from Monday

The School Education department, as part of recruitment of teachers in government and local body schools, announced DSC notification for 11,062 vacancies, cancelling DSC 2023 notification for 5,089 vacancies released by the previous BRS government.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 March 2024, 06:34 PM

The School Education department, as part of recruitment of teachers in government and local body schools, announced DSC notification for 11,062 vacancies, cancelling DSC 2023 notification for 5,089 vacancies released by the previous BRS government.

Hyderabad: Online registrations for the District Selection Committee (DSC) 2024 notification is set to commence from Monday with the deadline to pay the application fee being April 2.

The School Education department, as part of recruitment of teachers in government and local body schools, announced DSC notification for 11,062 vacancies, cancelling DSC 2023 notification for 5,089 vacancies released by the previous BRS government.

Also Read Tummala directs officials to ensure reasonable price to chilli

The newly notified posts include 6,508 Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT), 2,629 School Assistants (SA), 727 Language Pandits (LP), 182 Physical Education Teachers (PET), and 1,016 Special Education Teachers with 220 posts under SA cadre and 796 under SGT cadre.

The computer-based recruitment test will be conducted in Mahabubnagar, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medak, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda and Sangareddy districts. Candidates should submit their order of preference of test centres in their application. However, assigning candidates to centres depends on the capacity and availability of centres on that particular date.

An information bulletin can be downloaded free from the website https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in from Monday.

The registration fee is Rs.1,000. Candidates intending to appear for multiple posts should pay the fee of Rs.1,000 separately for each post and submit separate applications for each of the posts. The last date to pay the application fee is April 2 and applications can be submitted till April 3.

The department has set up a help desk to clear doubts of the applicants. For technical assistance, candidates can contact 91541 14982 and 63099 98812 or email helpdesktsdsc2024@gmail.com.