Telangana: E-auction of 38 land parcels to be held on Wednesday

The plots scheduled for auction are 100 per cent encumbrance free owned by the Telangana government

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:56 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

Hyderabad: The e-auction of the 38 land parcels in Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sanga Reddy districts would be held on Wednesday. The website to access and participate in the auction is https://www.mstcecommerce.com/ and these plots are being auctioned by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority on behalf of the State government.

For two land parcels at Nallagandla, the HMDA has fixed the upset price as Rs 1.50 lakh per square yard, the highest among the 38 land parcels, the lowest upset price is Rs 10,000 per square yard in Isnapur, Patancheru.