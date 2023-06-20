Telangana Education Day celebrated across State on Tuesday

Launch of schools revamped under Mana Ooru-Mana Badi and Ragi malt as breakfast, distribution of free notebooks, workbooks and uniforms to students, and tablet PCs to teachers marked the Telangana Education Day

Hyderabad: Launch of schools revamped under Mana Ooru-Mana Badi and Ragi malt as breakfast, distribution of free notebooks, workbooks and uniforms to students, and tablet PCs to teachers marked the ‘Telangana Vidya Dinotsavam’ (Telangana Education Day) celebrations across the State on Tuesday organized as part of ‘Telangana Dashabdi Utsavalu’.

As many as 1,000 government and local body schools that were given facelift under 12 components, including running water facility, electrification, drinking water and furniture as part of Mana Ooru – Mana Badi/ Mana Basti-Mana Badi programme were inaugurated by legislators and public representatives.

Marking the celebrations was commencement of Ragi Java to students of all government and body schools. The initiative was launched by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy at Zilla Parishad School Jillelaguda in Ranga Reddy district.

Apart from two pairs of uniforms, Sabitha Indra Reddy also distributed notebooks and workbooks and opened 25 public reading rooms in Ranga Reddy district.

Festival atmosphere prevailed in the schools that were well decorated for the occasion. Across the State, reading corners with a set of 250 books per school were inaugurated in 5,000 primary schools and with a set of 74 and 120 books per school, they were launched in 5,000 upper primary schools. Making teaching-learning more interactive, 8,145 interactive flat panels in 2,715 high schools were inaugurated.

The State level celebrations were organized at Ravindra Bharathi in which the Education Minister along with Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, and Ministers Mohammad Mahmood Ali and Talasani Srinivas Yadav took part.

Osmania University launches amphitheater

Marking the ‘Telangana Vidya Dinotsavam’, Osmania University launched a 2,000 seating capacity amphitheater/open air theater on the campus. OU Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder along with Registrar Prof. P Laxminarayana and Siddhartha Group of Institution Chairman G. Nagaiah inaugurated the theater.

At celebrations organized by Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU), TSCHE Chairman Prof. R Limbadri said the State recorded a higher percent of Gross Enrollment Ratio in higher education than the national average. Dr. BRAOU Vice Chancellor Prof. K Seetharama Rao, BRAOU Academic Director Prof Ghanta Chakrapani, Registrar Dr. AVRN Reddy took part in the event.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad and Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University also held celebrations on their campuses.

