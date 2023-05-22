Telangana: Elected representatives thank CM KCR for repeal of GO 111

Elected representatives thanked Chandrashekhar Rao for fulfilling his electoral promise made during 2018 Assembly elections and lifting the restrictions for development

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:14 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: People’s representatives of 84 villages under the jurisdiction of GO 111, called on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday and thanked him for taking the decision to repeal GO 111, which has become a stumbling block for the development in the surrounding areas of Hyderabad.

Led by Chevella MP G Ranjit Reddy, the elected representatives thanked Chandrashekhar Rao for fulfilling his electoral promise made during 2018 Assembly elections and lifting the restrictions for development. They said the decision would pave the way for the development of the villages and would improve the living standards of the people. The GO 111, which was issued in 1996, had restricted development activities in the catchment areas of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs.

Rajendranagar MLA Prakash Goud, Chevella MLA Kale Yadaiah, and other public representatives were also present.

