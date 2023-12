Telangana Election 2023 Results: BJP Winning Candidates

Telangana Elections 2023 results were announced today. The BJP won 8 seats out of 111 contested ones. Here is the list of winning candidates from BJP.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:17 PM, Mon - 4 December 23

Hyderabad: Telangana Elections 2023 results were announced today. The BJP won 8 seats out of 111 contested ones. Here is the list of winning candidates from BJP.

Watch: