Telangana employees urges CS to fill 50,000 vacant posts

By | Published: 1:05 am

Hyderabad: Telangana Employees Associations Joint Action Committee on Wednesday urged Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to take necessary steps to fill 50,000 vacant posts in various government departments.

The committee, headed by the Chairman M Rajender, met Somesh Kumar and said there should not be any further delay in implementing the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) with better fitment.

He thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for expediting the process pertaining to promotions in various departments.

