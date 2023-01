Telangana enter semifinals of Rajiv Gandhi National Cricket Championship

Published Date - 07:26 PM, Sat - 21 January 23

Hyderabad: Telangana entered the semifinals defeating Delhi by five wickets in the 40th Rajiv Gandhi National Cricket Championship held in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Batting first, Syed Firasuddin hit 52 as Delhi posted 126/7 in 17 overs. Hyderabad chased the target in 14.4 overs to sail into the last four. Along with Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad and CFI qualified for the semifinals.

Brief Scores: Delhi 126/7 in 17 overs (Syed Firasuddin 52; Syed Afzal 2/11) lost to Telangana 129/5 in 14.4 overs (Gyan 2/20, Ajay Kumar 2/28); Andhra Pradesh 138 in 19.1 overs (Mirza Houzef Baig 60; Bhaveesh 4/150 lost to Karnataka 140/3 in 18.5 overs; Maharashtra 38/10 in 13.1 overs lost to Bihar 42/0 in 3.5 overs; Srilanka 135/5 in 20 overs lost to Chennai 136/4 in 15.1 overs (Mahesh 51).