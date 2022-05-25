Telangana: Entrance test MJPTBCWREIS on June 5

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:58 PM, Wed - 25 May 22

Hyderabad: An entrance test for admissions into degree and intermediate courses offered by the residential colleges of the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (MJPTBCWREIS) will be conducted on June 5.

A total of 51,905 candidates including 45,735 for intermediate and 6,170 girls applied for intermediate and degree admissions respectively. The entrance test for these applicants will be conducted in their respective district headquarters on June 5, MJPTBCWREIS secretary, Mallaiah Battu said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the last date for submission of application forms for admissions into backlog vacancies in Classes VI, VII and VIII in the BC Welfare residential schools is June 2. The admission test will be conducted on June 19. For more details, visit the website http://mjptbcwreis.telangana.gov.in/ or call on 040-23322377, 23328266.