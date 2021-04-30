Telangana extends night curfew for seven days

The government had on April 20 issued orders imposing night curfew from 9 am to 5 am in view of the surging numbers of Covid-19 cases across Telangana.

Hyderabad: The State government has on Friday issued orders extending the night curfew till 5 am on May 8. The order extending the night curfew, which came into vogue from 9 pm on April 20, for another seven days was issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar through GO Ms. 91 on Friday.

The government had on April 20 issued orders imposing night curfew from 9 am to 5 am in view of the surging numbers of Covid-19 cases across Telangana. The curfew which was originally to be till 5 am on May 1, is in accordance with a Ministry of Home Affairs order on March 23 laying down guidelines for effective control of Covid-19 providing for States to impose local restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus.

As per the guidelines, all offices, firms, shops, establishments, restaurants etc. have to close at 8 pm except hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies and those dealing with supply of essential services.

Those exempted, i.e., those that come under the category of essential services, include print and electronic media; Telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT and IT enabled services; Delivery of all goods through e-commerce; Petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas outlets; Power generation, transmission and distribution; Water supply and sanitation; Cold storage and warehousing services; Private security services; and Production units or services which require continuous process.

As per the orders, movement of all persons will be prohibited from 9 pm onwards except those involved in the above mentioned activities; Officers of Government of India and Government of Telangana including those of urban local bodies and Panchayati Raj Institutions on emergency duty on production of valid identity card; All private medical personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedics and providers of other hospital services etc. on production of valid identity card; Pregnant women and patients for the purpose of receiving medical care; and Persons coming from/going to airports, railway stations, bus stands on production of valid ticket.

There will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement or transportation of essential and non-essential goods. No separate permission/pass will be required for such movement. Public transport services including autos and taxis will be allowed to function within stipulated time for the transportation of above-mentioned categories of people during the period of night curfew.

