Telangana farmers leave for Baramati to study sugar factories and cooperative societies

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:21 PM, Fri - 5 August 22

Wanaparthy: A team of over 70 farmers from the district have left for Baramati in Maharashtra on a study tour and would be visiting the sugar factories, besides examining the functioning of farmers Cooperative societies.

The objective behind the study tour was to encourage the horticulture farmers to take up sugarcane cultivation and create awareness among them about the farmers Cooperative societies.

Many farmers Cooperative societies have been functioning successfully at Baramati in Maharashtra. About 10,000 to 25,000 farmers have enrolled into each Cooperative society.

During thier study tour, farmers from Wanaparthy would be learning more about cultivation, yield, marketing, factories operations and other aspects.

The bus was flagged off by District Rythu Bandhu Samithi president Jagadishwar Reddy here on Friday.

