Telangana folk, tribal arts in Mani Ratnam’s movie

By | Published: 11:55 pm 6:42 pm

Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan (The son of the Ponni) is a Tamil historical drama film. Sources said that some parts of the film are being shot in Hyderabad for which the Roja director used nearly 170 folk and tribal artistes and art forms of Telangana.

Mamidi Hari Krishna, director, Department of Language and Culture announced the news on his Facebook page along with the photograph, where one of the leads of the film Karthi, is seen along with the Telangana artistes. “Telangana ethnic artists in Mani Ratnam film! Telangana folk arts going to next level…!

Director Mani Ratnam’s latest magnum opus Ponniyan Selvan utilised 170 folk and tribal artists of Telangana! #department_of_language_culture efforts are the reason! Congratulations to all the artists! The artists posed for a photo with #hero_karthi after completion of the shoot on 9-2-2021. Long live folk & tribal arts! Ethnic arts zindabad! Jai Telangana!(sic)” he wrote in the caption.

It is written, directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam, under his production studio Madras Talkies, along with Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner Lyca Productions. The film has a stellar star cast and all the major actors are now in Hyderabad shooting for the movie. It stars Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in dual role and Trisha, while Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi appear in supporting roles. The film’s music is being composed by A R Rahman, with cinematography handled by Ravi Varman, and editing done by A Sreekar Prasad. It is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s historical fictional novel of the same name.

Going by the reports the team of Ponniyin Selvan will be completing its shooting by March 5 and it is reported that the ambitious project of Rs 500 crores, is aiming for a Deepavali release.

