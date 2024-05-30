Telangana Formation Day celebration programmes

As part of the State Formation Day celebrations, the Chief Minister will unfurl the national flag at Parade Grounds at 10 am and receive the guard of honour of the police forces, besides releasing the State song on the occasion.

30 May 2024

Hyderabad: The State government is organizing the decennial celebrations of the State Formation Day in a grand manner on June 2. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will pay floral tributes to Telangana martyrs at Gun Park around 9.30 am.

Later, Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi and the Chief Minister will address the gathering, followed by the awards presentation to the best performing police officers and police contingents. In the evening, the celebrations will start on a colourful note at Tank Bund.

Handlooms, special product stalls and food courts with Telangana cuisines will be set up at the venue. The Chief Minister will arrive at Tank Bund at 6.30 pm and visit the stalls and inaugurate the cultural carnival, which showcases the Telangana culture and different art forms.

About 700 artists will participate in the cultural events. A special programme of various cultural dance performances for about 70 minutes is also planned at Tank Bund. After the show, a flag walk involving 5,000 people carrying the national flags will be held on the Tank Bund. During the flag walk, “Jaya Jayahe Telangana” full version (13.30 minutes) song will be played.

On the same stage, the Chief Minister will felicitate Telangana poet Andesri and music director MM Keeravani. At 8.50 pm, the celebrations will conclude with a fireworks display for about 10 minutes at the famous Hussain Sagar.