Telangana: Four Mark, cubs return to Maharashtra

The tigress, popular as Four Mark, and her cubs from Tippeshwar Tiger Reserve of Yavatmal district in Maharashtra crossed the Penganga river on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:20 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

File Photo: Tiger 4 mark in Tippeswar Tiger Reserve

Adilabad: The family of four tigers, including a mother and her three cubs, which had recently drifted into the district’s forests, has returned to Maharashtra after a brief stay here.

The tigress, popular as Four Mark, and her cubs from Tippeshwar Tiger Reserve (TTR) of Yavatmal district in Maharashtra crossed the Penganga river on Tuesday. Pugmarks of the big cats were recorded on the banks of the river. They are believed to have returned since they were unable to hunt cattle here, forest officials said.

The family had entered into the district in search of territory and food on February 24. They were spotted by truck drivers in Gunjala, Gollaghat and Thamshi (K) villages of Bhempur on Friday and Saturday.

Considering the movement of the tiger family, forest officials had stepped up patrolling and tracking apart from deploying two special teams and a task force team. They installed CCTV camera traps to track the movements as well.