Telangana gets Rs 4,418 crore in Rail Budget

Hyderabad: The Centre has allocated Rs 4,418 crore for various railway projects in Telangana for the fiscal year 2023-24 as against Rs 3,048 crore in 2022-23 which is 45 percent more than last year.

Whereas, South Central Railway (SCR) has been sanctioned a gross amount of Rs. 13,786.19 crore for the year 2023-24 compared to Rs. 8,349.75 crore for the year 2022-23, nearly 65 percent increase over last year.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain stated that there has been a consistent increase in the funds allocation to Telangana in successive budgets in recent times.

Giving details of the budgetary allocations of the important ongoing New Line Projects in Telangana under the SCR jurisdiction , Jain stated that Rs. 345 crore was allotted for Munirabad–Mahbubnagar railway line, Rs. 185 crore was allotted for Manoharabad–Kothapalli line and Rs. 10 crore has been allotted for Manuguru – Ramagundam line.

He further stated that Rs. 600 crore was allotted for MMTS Phase II project doubling and electrification. Similarly, Rs. 337.52 crore was allotted for Kazipet – Vijayawada and Rs. 450.86 crore was allotted for Kazipet – Balharshah third line projects.

He further stated that Rs. 60 crores crore was allotted for Guntur – Bibinagar doubling project. He said Rs. 315.6 crore was allotted for electrification of Manmad – Mudkhed – Dhone section and Rs. 82 crore was allotted for development of Satellite terminal at Cherlapally Station.

Arun Kumar Jain stated that for doubling, third line and bypass line works, the Capital Outlay is Rs 3,374.44 crore for the fiscal year 2023-24, as against Rs 1,531 crore in the last financial year.

For New lines, the total budgetary grant including capital and safety Fund (excluding Deposit) is Rs 819 crore, when compared to Rs 285 crore last fiscal year. For electrification works, the budgetary grant is Rs. 588 crore, he informed.

An amount of Rs. 68.34 crore has been allocated for implementation of Kavach, the indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), he said and added that Rs 1,360 crore was allocated for Track Renewal works and Rs 768.14 crore for Road Safety Works.