CM KCR made power holidays for industries a thing of the past: Medak MP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:20 PM, Tue - 6 June 23

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy is addressing Tealngana Industrial Growth Festival in Patancheru on Tuesday.

Sangareddy: Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had made power holidays a thing of the past and ensured uninterrupted and high-quality power supply to industries. Recalling the struggles of industrialists who had protested for uninterrupted power supply in the past, he said the Chief Minister had resolved these issues permanently for both industrialists and workers.

During his address at the Telangana Industrial Growth Festival in Patancheru, part of the State’s decennial formation day celebrations, the Medak MP highlighted the lack of support from the Central government for industries. Reddy expressed concerns over the divestment of public sector companies by the Centre, resulting in employee layoffs through privatization.

Collector A Sharath stated that industrialists had established 2,572 new industries in Sangareddy district, investing a total of Rs 28,181 crore since the creation of the State. These industries have created employment opportunities for 1,88,191 individuals. Sharath emphasized the role of TSiPASS in streamlining the permission process for industries in the State. The event was attended by Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy and others.

