Telangana Governor Tamilisai extends Republic Day greetings

Tamilisai Soundararajan urged all the people to re-dedicate themselves to the cause of upholding the ideals, rights and values enshrined in the Indian Constitution

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:53 PM, Wed - 25 January 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan extended greetings to people of Telangana on the eve of the Republic Day being celebrated on Thursday. She offered tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar and other architects of the Constitution of India, who enshrined noble principles of liberty, equality and fraternity.

On the occasion, she urged all the people to re-dedicate themselves to the cause of upholding the ideals, rights and values enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

In a statement issued here, Governor Tamilisai said January 26 was the day to celebrate democratic and republic nation, and also to be proud of its sovereignty. “73 years ago, India has become a Republic country, where the people have the collective power to design their destiny. It is time for all to take forward the spirit of Republic Day among all the sections of people, with India is celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav – the 75 Years of Independence, and India’s presidency of G20 countries,” she said.