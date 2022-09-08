Telangana Governor’s remarks against State govt receive severe backlash

Published: Updated On - 08:34 PM, Thu - 8 September 22

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan‘s allegations against the State government, met with severe criticism from various quarters especially the ruling TRS. Rubbishing her allegations, the Ministers and TRS leaders accused her of behaving like a leader of a political party rather than the Governor of the State.

Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod took strong exception to the Governor’s allegations, terming them as those of a politician rather than the Governor of a State. “She is behaving like the representative of the BJP and the Central government rather than as the first citizen of the State. It is upto her to decide whether she wants to be a political party’s representative or the Governor of Telangana,” she said.

The Minister stated that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has utmost respect towards women. She advised Tamilisai Soundararajan to introspect as to what went wrong and why the State government had no differences with the Governors who worked in the State. She said the Governor had no knowledge about Telangana’s history and hence termed September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day.

TRS MLC K Kavitha said the office of Governor of Telangana has turned into a political stage that was determined to defame the TRS government and the Chief Minister. “The statements of Hon’ble Governor come at a time when they realised that the BJP driven smear campaigns can’t con the people of Telangana, (sic)” she tweeted.

Reacting to Tamilisai’s allegations, CPI national secretary K Narayana felt that she had crossed the ‘Lakshmana Rekha’. He demanded to know why the Governor who had so much concern for the people was not reacting on the Centre’s anti-people policies favouring corporate businessmen. “Any Governor working with political motives is not fit to continue in the post. She must be recalled immediately,” he demanded.

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao advised the Governor to maintain decency and decorum of the office. “It is not right on her part to behave like a BJP worker. I am appealing to the Governor to keep up the respect for the Governor’s post,” he said. He alleged that she was making comments deliberately against the TRS government and trying to damage the reputation of the government.

Condemning the Governor’s statement, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said criticising the Chief Minister and the TRS government has become a routine affair for the Governor. He alleged that she was misusing the Raj Bhavan to remain in news and trying to damage the State government’s reputation for the benefit of the BJP.

Satthupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah found the remarks to be degrading the sanctity of the Governor system itself. Attending or not attending the South Zonal Council meeting is the prerogative of the Chief Minister and the Governor had no right to criticise the same, he asserted. He felt that Governor Tamilisai appears to have made the statements with ulterior motive.