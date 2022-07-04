Telangana govt allocates Rs 15 crore for Bonalu festivities

Golconda Bonalu (Photo: Anand Dharmana)

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has allocated Rs 15 crore for Bonalu to be held on a grand scale in Hyderabad. All the temple committees in the twin cities have to file their applications for financial assistance, Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav said on Monday.

Srinivas Yadav, along with Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, reviewed the arrangements for the festivities to be held on July 17 in Secunderabad and July 24 in Hyderabad.

The government has decided to extend financial assistance to the temple managements before the festivities commence. Accordingly, measures should be taken by the officials and temple managements, the Minister said.

Ever since Telangana State was formed, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao insists that Bonalu is celebrated as a State festival, with the festivities conducted in a grand manner every year. This year too, the festivities would be conducted on a grand note with the government’s whopping allocation.

Besides temples under the Endowments Department, financial assistance will also be extended to private temples, the Minister said, adding that funds have been extended to the Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi, too, to conduct the festivities.

On behalf of the government, Pattu Vasthrams will be presented at all prominent temples in Hyderabad. During the procession on July 25 at Charminar, over 500 artistes will perform live. Making use of technology, 3D mapping has been arranged at the Damayanthi temple, Delhi Darwaza, Golconda, Ravindra Bharathi, Katta Maisamma temple, Indira Park, Mahankali temple in Secunderabad and Chilkalguda.