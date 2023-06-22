Telangana Forest Dept plans to install microchips on sandalwood trees

Under a pilot project, plans are being made to install microchips on 100 trees in Indira Park, Zoo Park and Dulapally Forest Academy

Hyderabad: With incidents of unauthorized felling of sandalwood and red sandal trees on the rise, the Telangana State Forest Development Corporation (TSFDC) is planning to install microchips on the trees to protect them and ensure a proper tree count.

Under a pilot project, plans are being made to install microchips on 100 trees in Indira Park, Zoo Park and Dulapally Forest Academy. There have been a few incidents of unauthorized felling of sandalwood trees in Indira Park and other areas in the city. In February early this year, nine trees were cut down and the trunks were stolen from the park. This was not an isolated case and such instances were reported in the past as well.

As TSFDC is now taking up extensive plantation of sandalwood, red sandal, rose wood and other high value trees across the State, officials are now initiating measures to safeguard the trees, besides maintaining a proper tree count.

“We are in talks with the Institute of Wood Science and Technology (IWST), Bengaluru for executing the project. They have developed this microchip technology, which will raise an alarm in case of any theft,” TSFDC Vice Chairman and Managing Director G Chandrashekhar Reddy said.

Explaining about the technology, he said the microchips would be inserted into the trees. When offenders try to cut the tree, due to the vibrations, an alarm would be triggered on smartphones with the police and forest department officials. Within minutes, officials can reach the spot and nab the offenders, he said.

The technology has been used in Bengaluru and was found to be effective. The pilot project to insert the microchips in 100 trees could cost up to Rs 3 lakh and if things go as planned, the project would be taken up in a couple of months, he said.

“Since TSFDC is taking up extensive plantation of sandalwood, red sandal, rose wood and other high value trees, this technology will come in handy to ensure protection of the trees,” Chandrashekhar Reddy said.

Since the last couple of years, TSFDC has been replacing matured eucalyptus plantations within the proposed Regional Ring Road limits with sandalwood, rose wood and other species. The idea was to generate more revenue for the corporation.

For nearly four decades, eucalyptus trees were grown on the same soil in rotation after every crop cycle. This exercise has depleted the soil and efforts have to be made to restore the soil health. The other best part was intermediate plantations of custard apples and other varieties can be taken up for immediate revenue generation since sandalwood or rosewood yield takes long duration, he added.

