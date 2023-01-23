Telangana govt asked to fulfill promises made to orphan children

Representatives of different political parties, NGOs and civil society have demanded the State government to take care of orphaned children as ‘father’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:55 PM, Mon - 23 January 23

Representatives of different political parties, NGOs and civil society have demanded the State government to take care of orphaned children as ‘father’

Warangal: Representatives of different political parties, NGOs and civil society have demanded the State government to take care of orphaned children as ‘father’. They alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had not kept his promise on the issue.

At a round-table meeting on welfare and rights of orphan children held by the Mahajana Socialist Party (MSP) here on Monday, MSP district incharge Manda Kumar Madiga said, “Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said orphaned children in Telangana will be recognised as ‘State children’ in 2015. He also said it would be the government’s responsibility to take care of them until they get jobs,” he said, and alleged that the government had failed to keep the promise.

Manda Kumar also demanded that shelter homes should be set up in all districts along with a residential school in Yadagirigutta for orphaned children. He also demanded the government to establish one Gurukul (residential) school in each district and ensure five percent reservation for the orphans.

Former chairperson of Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Anitha Reddy also urged the government to take up the process of identifying orphans while another former CWC chairman Mandala Parsharamulu also expressed similar views.