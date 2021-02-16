Telangana govt committed to development, says Errabelli

Minister said that developmental projects costing Rs 173 crore had been taken up by the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) in the last six years

By | Published: 12:28 am

Warangal Urban: Stating that the TRS government under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and IT Minister KT Rama Rao was committed to development, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that developmental projects costing Rs 173 crore had been taken up by the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) in the last six years.

Addressing a leadership meet on ‘Warangal Growth Agenda- 2021’ here on Monday, Rao said the State government had spent a total of Rs 11.6 crore for the development of the IT incubator at Madikonda IT SEZ near Warangal city. “Four IT companies are working from the IT SEZ in Warangal city right now. The State government is taking further steps to increase the number of IT companies by providing facilities and subsidies. The IT SEZ is being developed on 45 acres near the city in Warangal as part of the IT sector development in Tier-II cities,” he explained.

“The mighty Kakatiya kings provided popular rule in the past. Now, the TRS government is doing so. It is giving priority to the development of both the rural pockets and urban areas equally. Various development and welfare schemes are being implemented with an aim of all-round development of the socio-economic system, caste-based occupations and people from all walks of life,” he added.

Stating that 58 per cent of the people live in the rural areas of the state, he said that the government had taken many steps for the improvement of the facilities in rural areas.

“We have increased the Gram Panchayats from 8,690 to 12,751. We are releasing a grant of Rs 308 crore per month to implement development programmes in Gram Panchayats. As a part of the Palle Pragathi programme, we are constructing 14,437 drying yards at a cost of Rs 93 crore, 334 Rythu Vediakas at a cost of Rs 73.6 crore and 1205 Vaikuntadhamas at a cost of Rs 152 crore were being built in combined Warangal district,” Rao said and added that State government had also launched Pattana Pragahti for the development of the urban areas.

“Under Pattana Pragathi, the State Government is releasing a grant of Rs 140 crore every month to undertake and implement various development programmes in all the municipalities of the State,” Rao added.

“Meanwhile, the Mega Kakatiya Textile Park is being set up under the auspices of TSIIC at a cost of Rs 1140 crore near Warangal. Due to this, about 12,940 people will get direct and indirect employment. On the other hand, the State government has taken steps to upgrade the TSIIC Industrial Park at Madikonda. The state government has acquired 150 acres of land for setting up a railway overhauling workshop in Kazipet. Rs 58 crore has been spent to acquire the land,” Rao said.

Explaining about the irrigation projects developed by the government, the minister said that the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project aims to provide additional irrigation facilities to 1.37 lakh acres of land. “Under the first and second phases of the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP), an additional ayacut of 2.4 lakh acres is getting water now. Under the Mission Kakatiya programme, ponds, tanks and other water bodies were renovated,” Rao added.

State Planning Commission Deputy chairman B Vinod Kumar, Government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, Telangana State Higher Education Council Chairman T Papi Reddy, Editor and Publisher Excel India News Magazine Rama Krishna Sangem and others attended the meeting.

