Telangana govt doctors see faster growth

Telangana government has decided to give first priority to existing senior doctors in government hospitals by promoting and posting them as Professors in the upcoming eight new medical colleges (2024-25) in Telangana

By M. Sai Gopal Published Date - 08:00 AM, Mon - 2 October 23

Hyderabad: Till a few years ago, it used to take at least 20 years for a senior doctor in Telangana to become a Professor in a government hospital. In the last year or so, however, an Associate Professor can become a Professor and also lead a medical unit in a government hospital in just six to seven years.

The boost in time taken to grow professionally for a government doctor these days is a far cry from the days of getting confined to a single post of either Assistant or Associate Professor for decades. Earlier, deserving senior doctors in government hospitals would end-up becoming Professors just before their retirement, which is not the case anymore.

The timely professional growth of doctors in government hospitals is largely made possible due to the rapid development in medical education with the establishment of 21 government medical colleges between 2016 and 2023 and recruitment taken-up, in commensurate with the launch of the new teaching hospitals in Telangana.

The recent recruitment of 1,479 Assistant Professors in government medical colleges and attached teaching hospitals has ensured that there is no inordinate delay in promotions and professional growth of government doctors. In the last few months, a total of 545 Associate Professors have been promoted as Professors and posted in various government hospitals and medical colleges in Telangana.

“There have been instances in other Indian States where senior doctors retired as Assistant and Associate Professors and sadly never made it to Professors,” Health Minister, T Harish Rao said.

To further fuel professional growth, the State government has also decided to give first priority to existing senior doctors in government hospitals by promoting and posting them as Professors in the upcoming eight new medical colleges (2024-25) in Telangana. “Only after filling these posts of Professors with existing senior doctors, the remaining posts will be filled through further promotions of Associate and Assistant Professors to Professors,” health officials pointed out.