Telangana govt extends last date for SCCL lands regularisation till Aug 12

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:55 PM, Thu - 28 July 22

The State government has extended the last date to regularise the SCCL lands under GO 76 to August 12, informed MLA Vanama Venkateshwar Rao

Kothagudem: The State government has extended the last date to regularise the SCCL lands under GO 76 to August 12, informed MLA Vanama Venkateshwar Rao. Speaking to the media along with the District Collector Anudeep Durishetty here on Thursday, he said those built houses on the SCCL lands, which the company surrendered to the government, before June 2, 2014 were eligible to regularise their lands.

It might be recalled that the government issued the GO 76 on Aug 11, 2019 for regularising the lands following requests from the residents who built houses on SCCL lands in coal belt areas across the State. The process of regularisation of lands closed on July 26.

The MLA said as many residents were yet to regularise their lands the matter was taken to the notice of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the revenue department issued a GO 62 on June 30, 2022 extending the time limit to submit applications under GO 76 to August 12.

The residents in survey numbers 141, 142 and 143 in Kothagudem could regularise their lands with a nominal fee. So far 240 residents have applied for regularisation of their lands after extension of time limit and applicants have to submit their applications online on CCLA website, he noted.

Based on the number of applications submitted special teams would be formed to carry out a survey for field level inspection for issuing convenience deeds to the residents enabling them to register their lands, Venkateshwar Rao explained.

The Collector informed that steps were being taken to ensure to regularise the lands without any scope for irregularities. A report would be submitted to the government for the succession of lands in the name of deceased persons.

Under the GO 76, so far a total 7046 applications have been submitted of which 4749 were accepted and 2289 applications were rejected. Convenience deeds were issued to 4640 residents and of them the registration of 4189 lands was over, he noted.