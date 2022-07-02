Telangana Govt gives green signal for filling up 1663 vacancies in Irrigation and R&VB departments

| Telangana Govt Gives Green Signal For Filling Up 1663 Vacancies In Irrigation And Rvb Departments

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:00 PM, Sat - 2 July 22

Hyderabad: The State Government has given the green signal for filling up 1663 vacancies in different departments here on Saturday. Orders to this effect were issued by the Finance department on Saturday, according to sources in the government.

It is said that the government cleared recruitment of 1522 persons in Irrigation and Roads and Buildings department. While 1238 posts are to be filled up in Engineer-in-Chief, Irrigation (administration) department, 284 posts are to be filled up in R&B, NH administration, RoB/RuBs departments.

In addition to these, 53 vacancies are to be filled up in HoD, Director or Works Accounts, 88 in Ground water department also.

With the notification of the recruitment for these 1663 posts in total on Saturday, the government has so far notified recruitment for 46,998 posts, a government source said.