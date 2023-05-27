Telangana govt installs FSTPs in 68 Urban Local Bodies

27 May 23

Hyderabad: MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar said the State government was installing Faecal Sludge Treatment Plants (FSTPs) in all the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and already works have been completed in 68 ULBs.

Apart from Telangana, Odisha was the only other State, which was installing and implementing FSTPs policy efficiently, he said after inaugurating a workshop on “Innovative and Cost Effective Solid Waste Management (SWM) Practices and Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules, 2016.

He appreciated the efforts being put in by Municipal Commissioners in effective implementation of solid waste management measures. The outcome of the workshop should further enhance the capabilities of the municipalities in further fine tuning the SWM towards low cost solutions, he said.

CDMA N Satyanarayana stated that zero waste would be implemented in gated communities more effectively, besides working out low cost solutions in clearing hyacinth in the lakes.

