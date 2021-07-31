Telangana govt is pro-poor, says Medak MP

Kalyana Lakshmi, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, Sheep distribution, free electricity supply and others have come to the rescue of the various sections of the people, he added

Medak: Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy said that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was a poor man’s government. Stating that they have initiated a number of welfare schemes for the upliftment of the poor and downtrodden since the State was created in 2014, the MP said that these schemes have changed the lives of the people within seven years.

He stated that the past governments had neglected the development of the region for seven decades. Kalyana Lakshmi, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, Sheep distribution, free electricity supply and others have come to the rescue of the various sections of the people, he added.

Addressing the gathering after distributing 316 new ration cards and 71 Kalyana Lakshmi cheques in Chegunta and Narsingi Mandals on Saturday, he said that the proposed Dalit Bandhu will change the lives of Dalits forever.

Suggesting the people to utilise the opportunity, Dubbak MLA M Raghunandan Rao called upon the people to apply for the new ration cards by visiting respective Thesildar’s offices. MPPs of Chegunta and Narsingi Masulua Srinivas and Chindam Sabitha, ZPTCs Mundam Srinivas Banapuram Krishna Reddy, RDO Shayam Prakash and others were present.

