Telangana: Govt jobs to be filled as per annual recruitment calendar

By | Published: 8:57 pm

Hyderabad: The State Cabinet on Tuesday asked the officials to identify the vacant posts in the government departments and fill them immediately as per the Annual Recruitment Calendar.

The Cabinet meeting which was held at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday, will be continued on Wednesday to discuss and initiate steps to identify the vacant posts in the government departments and fill them. The officials have been directed to attend the Cabinet meeting with details pertaining to all vacancies in all the departments at 2 pm on Wednesday.

Further, the officials have been directed to identify all the vacancies in all government departments as per the new zonal system and prepare an ‘Annual Recruitment Calendar’ for every year in order to fill vacant posts every year. Following a request from the Telangana Gazetted Officers Association and Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers Association, the Cabinet responded positively and instructed the officials to take up district-wise allocation of officers, employees, and also posts as per the new zonal system.

