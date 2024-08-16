Telangana govt junior college guest lecturers stage dharna, demand increments

Guest lecturers from several districts turned up at the Commissionerate of Intermediate Education and demanded the State government to honor its election assurance of implementing a Rs.42,000 salary for them.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 August 2024, 09:42 PM

Government junior colleges guest lecturers staging dharna at the Commissionerate of Intermediate Education on Friday.

Hyderabad: Demanding State government continue their services for the entire academic year, the government junior colleges guest lecturers on Friday held a protest at the Commissionerate of Intermediate Education here on Friday.

Led by Inter Vidya JAC chairman Dr. P Madhusudhan Reddy, a large number of guest lecturers from several districts turned up at the Commissionerate. The protesters wanted the Congress party to honor its election assurance of implementing a Rs.42,000 salary for them.

Speaking on the occasion, Madhusudhan Reddy said it was unjust on part of the Commissionerate not to continue services of the guest lecturers even into the second week of August.

About 18 new government junior colleges have been opened in the recent past and there were no lecturers in them, taking a toll on the academics of students, he said.

Taking requirements of new colleges into account, excluding those junior lecturers who were promoted and retired, there was a requirement of 2,200 guest lecturers against this services of 1,654 guest lecturers were being planned, he added.