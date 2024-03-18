Telangana Govt keeps mum on corporation chairperson appointments

Published Date - 18 March 2024

Hyderabad: Has the Congress government silently appointed chairpersons to 37 different corporations? The timing of the appointments and the reasons behind the State government not making any official announcement are heating up debates in political circles, including within the Congress.

The Election Commission of India had declared the Lok Sabha poll schedule on Saturday afternoon. The same evening, news broke about appointment of chairpersons for different corporations. However, till date, the government orders, if issued at all, are not uploaded in the Government Order Issue Register. This is even when the list of persons nominated as chairpersons was being shared extensively on social media platforms and among Congress leaders as well.

On Monday, Patel Ramesh Reddy, who as per the list was selected for Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation chairman’s post, met Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao at Ravindra Bharathi. Now, the buzz in political circles is whether the chairpersons can assume the offices as the election code is in vogue.

When the issue was raised with Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj at a press conference here on Monday, he replied: “I will have to check and get back to you.”