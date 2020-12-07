Telangana govt never backtracks on farmers’ welfare: Gutha

By | Published: 7:12 pm

Nalgonda: Telangana State Legislative Council member Gutha Sukender Reddy on Monday said the State government has striving for the welfare of farmers and never back-tracked on its promises even though it was a burden on the State exchequer.

In the light of the decision of the State government to sanction Palvai lift irrigation scheme in Gurrampode mandal, Sukender Reddy held a meeting with the officials of irrigation department and farmers at Palvai and discussed the requirements for the lift irrigation scheme.

He inquired with the officials about the extent of agricultural fields and number of village tanks in Gurrampode mandal. The State government, he said, was ready to spend any amount for the welfare of farmers and had hence, sanctioned the lift irrigation schemes for the district.

He instructed the officials to start works on lift irrigation schemes as early as possible.

