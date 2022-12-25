Telangana govt releases Rs 2,500 crore for road repairs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Sun - 25 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The State government has issued orders releasing Rs 2,500 crore for the repair of roads and construction of culverts damaged due to rains in the State.

The government has asked the Roads & Buildings Department to finalise the tenders for the repair of roads and construction of culverts at the earliest. Out of the sanctioned amount, Rs 1,865 crore has been allocated for road repairs and Rs 635 crore for the construction of culverts.

According to R&B officials, the decision to allocate funds for the repair of roads and construction of culverts was taken during a review meeting by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on December 10.

The Chief Minister ordered the Finance Department to release funds for the purpose and accordingly, the amount was sanctioned.

Following the direction from the Chief Minister, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy asked officials of the department to take up works on the restoration of roads that suffered damages due to heavy rains in different parts of the State on a war footing.

Officials have found that the culverts were damaged at many places on roads in Karimnagar, Adilabad, Warangal, Khammam, Medak, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Adilabad, Nizamabad and Rangareddy (Rural) circles.

According to officials, of the total 27,521-km-long State roads, 1,675-km-long roads had been damaged at 664 places due to rain. A total of 1,087 culverts and roads under the NHAI had also been badly damaged due to rain.

Tenders would be called for the repairs and the works completed in two months, the officials said.