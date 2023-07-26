Telangana Govt sanctions new Government Junior College at Doultabad

With this, there will be 410 Government Junior Colleges in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Hyderabad: The State government on Wednesday sanctioned a new Government Junior College at Doultabad mandal in Kodangal constituency, Vikarabad district.

As per the orders issued by the Higher Education department, the junior college will commence from the present academic year. With this, there will be 410 Government Junior Colleges in the State. The Commissioner of Intermediate Education has been asked to take further action in the matter.

