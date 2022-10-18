Telangana govt sanctions Rs 30.60 crore to Peddapalli

Published Date - 09:15 PM, Tue - 18 October 22

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had announced Rs.10 lakh to each of the 266 gram panchayats and Rs 1 crore each to three municipalities and one municipal corporation.

Peddapalli: The State government has issued orders according administrative sanction for Rs 30.60 crore to take up various developmental works in 266 gram panchayats, three municipalities and a municipal corporation in the district.

Inaugurating the integrated district office complex on August 29, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had announced Rs.10 lakh to each of the 266 gram panchayats and Rs 1 crore each to three municipalities and one municipal corporation.

According to the CM’s assurance, the government has now issued orders according administrative sanction for Rs.30.60 crore for taking up various developmental works in 266 gram panchayats (Rs 26.60 crore) and Rs 4 core for three municipalities and a municipal corporation under the Special Development Fund for Welfare and Development Activities 2022-23.

The District Collector was asked to take necessary action to furnish the list of works along with estimated quotes, with SCSDF/STSDF/General category-wise details, for further action.