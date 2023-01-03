‘Telangana govt spending Rs 2,000 crore on pensions for disabled’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Tue - 3 January 23

K Vasudeva Reddy said Telangana government was spending Rs 83 crore for the welfare of the disabled in the State.

Hyderabad: Chairman of State Disabled Corporation K Vasudeva Reddy said the State government was spending Rs 2,000 crore per annum on pensions being given to 5.51 lakh physically challenged people in the State.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Reddy said the government was spending Rs 83 crore for the welfare of the disabled in the State. On the request of people with disabilities, the government had separated the Disabled Welfare Department from the Woman and Child Welfare Department so that the disabled community gets more benefits, he said.

He said as per the Persons with Disabilities Act – 2016, the government had set up special courts for the disabled in the State. On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Louis Braille on January 4, a 9 feet tall bronze statue of Louis Braille installed at the Braille Park of the Disabled Welfare Bhawan would be inaugurated on Wednesday by SC Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar and Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali.