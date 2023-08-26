Telangana: Speaker inaugurates minority residential Junior college building

Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali, district collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, ZP chairperson and several local bodies representatives were present on the occasion.

Nizamabad: Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Saturday inaugurated the newly constructed Minority Residential Junior College building in the district. The building was constructed at a cost of Rs. 6.70 crore

The collector informed that 7200 students were getting quality education in 19 educational institutions, including 17 minority school-cum- colleges and two colleges in Nizamabad district.

The government had sanctioned Rs. 9.48 crore under pre-matric scholarship for students belonging to minority communities in the district and a financial assistance of Rs. 20.60 lakh had been provided to six minority students under overseas education scheme to enable them to pursue higher education abroad,